



This collaboration integrates Dowsure's ecommerce data solutions with HSBC's banking services, aiming to assist SMEs that face challenges in obtaining trade finance.











The partnership simplifies the credit assessment process for Amazon merchants applying for trade finance from HSBC. By utilising transaction data, such as inventory, sales, and refund records, HSBC can better manage credit risks through real-time commercial data provided by Dowsure.

This initiative is part of HSBC's broader strategy to transform access to trade finance for small businesses, addressing the increasing demand for digital-first financing solutions that align with contemporary business operations.

To further support ecommerce merchants, HSBC is also collaborating with the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC). This partnership aims to improve the data-driven trade finance offerings for ecommerce businesses in Hong Kong, with HKECIC providing insurance coverage for the loan portfolio within its merchant financing program.





Asia Pacific eommerce surge: market to hit USD 28.9 trillion by 2026

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant ecommerce growth, with China and Hong Kong leading the way as major hubs for digital trade. This expansion is fueled by the increasing reliance of SMEs on digital platforms to reach wider markets. Cross-border ecommerce, in particular, has become a vital channel for businesses looking to tap into international markets and drive revenue. As more consumers and businesses shift online, the demand for digital-first financial services has grown, with companies seeking faster, more flexible ways to manage their cash flow and secure trade finance.

Market forecasts predict that the ecommerce sector in Asia Pacific will surpass USD 28.9 trillion by 2026, highlighting the scale of this expansion. This rapid growth has created both opportunities and challenges for businesses, particularly in securing the necessary liquidity to support their operations. HSBC’s efforts to integrate data-driven solutions like those from Dowsure into its trade finance offerings reflect a strategic move to meet the evolving needs of SMEs in this digital economy. By offering real-time funding solutions that align with the way modern businesses operate, HSBC is positioning itself to play a key role in supporting the future of ecommerce in the region.