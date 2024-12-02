HSBC signs partnership with Tradeshift

HSBC said it invested an undisclosed sum last June in Tradeshift, which connects 1.5 million companies over 190 countries.

The deal, the latest in increasingly common partnerships between traditional banks and financial technology firms, will allow HSBC customers to automate the paper-heavy process of ordering and invoicing along supply chains, reports Reuters.

More than that, Tradeshift has announced recently, the release of Tradeshift Ada, an interface for B2B commerce that offers automation capabilities to help users accelerate how they buy, pay and collaborate.