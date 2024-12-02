HSBC partners with Oracle and Mastercard





Through this, customers can complete supplier payments via virtual cards. Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) connects with HSBC via Mastercard’s global virtual card platform to streamline and automate the B2B payment process.











HSBC is one of the first banks to adopt the integrated solution, with plans to provide virtual cards to its customers and Oracle’s initially in the US and UK, followed by a global launch. Currently, HSBC focuses on embedding its financial services into systems that its customers use on a daily basis, including Oracle Cloud ERP.





The collaboration’s offering

HSBC’s customers can use the service to manage cash flow, improve fraud protection, and potentially generate financial rebates. Moreover, suppliers can benefit from faster payments, decreased collection risk, and streamlined accounts receivable.



Officials from Oracle highlighted that the partnership addresses the issues in B2B transactions, including complexity and inefficiency, by providing organisations with cash management solutions, access to credit, secure financing, and improved decision-making. After Mastercard’s virtual cards are embedded, HSBC’s customers can get paid rapidly and securely through Mastercard’s global payments network.





More information about Oracle





Recently, Oracle



Moreover, Oracle



Oracle Cloud offers a complete set of cloud services that aim to meet all enterprise requirements. By using Oracle Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings, companies can develop virtual machines, storage, and networking capabilities.Recently, Oracle partnered with Mastercard to improve the way enterprise customers automate end-to-end B2B transactions. As of the announcement, the company can directly connect its Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP with banks and financial institutions, aiming to streamline and automate the entire B2B finance and payment procedures.Moreover, Oracle expanded its Oracle banking Cloud Service to facilitate banks in quickly deploying transaction banking offerings spanning cash, liquidity, and virtual account management. Combined with Oracle’s real-time payments processing, hyperscale account operations, and APIs, the new service enables banks to improve visibility, forecasting, and better control liquidity.

About HSBC