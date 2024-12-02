HSBC online banking app experiences outages

Users reported that they were unable to open the menus properly or make payments. The online chat system that is intended to help with problems was also unavailable. The issues appear to have begun at around 8:30am GMT and, although HSBC is currently showing no problems on its status page, the Downdetector website reveals thousands of reports across the UK.

This outage tracker monitors social mentions around certain topics to detect when services go down across the world and is usually accurate, according to Express. So far, there has been no word regarding to what is causing the issues.