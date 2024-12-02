HSBC, ONE Esports partner to tackle financial fitness

The partnership, starting as a pilot in Malaysia and Indonesia, will also see HSBC partner with ONE Esports on 10 community tournaments and one major event in 2021. Global esports revenues grew to over USD 1 billion in 2021 (Newzoo’s Key Numbers | Games, Esports, Mobile), with an increase in player numbers of 5.3% from 2019 of which 55% were based in Asia-Pacific (Newzoo The Games Market and Beyond in 2021).

In-game resource management is a crucial strategic aspect of esports, but there is little financial guidance on how to optimise these valuable assets. The partners will create tailor-made content to help players manage these prized resources in multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games, with useful hints and tips. The expert advice will also be designed to be transferable to life outside of gaming.

ONE’s Analytics and Insights team will also conduct research and produce a report on the Southeast Asian esports community’s preferences and behaviours related to financial services.