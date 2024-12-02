HSBC leverages MuleSoft's platform to build digital banking platform

MuleSoft, provider of the platform for building application networks, announced that HSBC is leveraging MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform to build a digital banking. With MuleSoft and its Anypoint API Community Manager, HSBC is building APIs that securely unlock access to core banking products to enable collaboration with partners, accelerate innovation and open new revenue channels.

HSBC was able to turn its core banking products, including credit cards, mortgages, and payments, into APIs in an application network that can be easily and quickly assembled to create new experiences.

The rise of PSD2 requirements and open banking are requiring financial institutions to share customer data with third-party developers via APIs. Connected customer experiences have become the new battleground. HSBC is leveraging an API strategy to develop a digital platform and co-create new experiences with a broader ecosystem of developers and partners, the bank has stated.