HSBC launches Treasury APIs for payments in 27 markets

Using HSBC Treasury APIs, treasurers can make payments from their own workstations, without logging into a proprietary bank platform. Clients receive confirmation that a payment request has been received and can track payments from their accounts to the beneficiary – improving visibility over transactions.

Clients can also use HSBC Treasury APIs to check account balances and transactions on demand, in real-time. This avoids reliance on reports or statements, and helps treasurers to make dynamic cash management decisions. HSBC Treasury APIs provide secure access to a range of services, making them available directly from a corporate ERP system, treasury workstation or another platform that clients use to run their business.

The APIs can be used for real-time payments, single or bulk payments, and payment status enquiry across a number of markets within Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, including France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, UAE, UK and USA.