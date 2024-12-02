HSBC launches multi-currency wallet for international payments

HSBC Global Wallet is integrated within the bank’s existing business banking platform and removes the need for businesses to use third-party providers for international transactions. Clients can send and receive money in several currencies and hold and manage those currencies in the same Global Wallet account.

HSBC Global Wallet uses the bank’s global payments network, helping customers to ‘pay like a local’, meaning that money will usually be delivered to a beneficiary’s account within minutes of it being sent.

Targeted at medium-sized businesses with international supply chains, the wallet provides instant access to currencies from within customers’ day-to-day banking platform.