HSBC launches Mobile Secure Key for inclusive banking experience

Mobile Secure Key replaces the physical security device to provide customers with greater convenience and better banking security as it provides a higher level of multi-factor authentication via the mobile phone built-in security.

Also, Mobile Secure Key is compatible with the Vision Accessibility feature on mobile devices, thus enabling visually impaired customers to enjoy the full access of all digital banking services, country head of wealth and personal banking Tara Latini said.

Customers just need their mobile phone with the HSBC Malaysia Mobile Banking app downloaded and HSBC online banking will automatically detect whether a customer is using a physical Security Device or Mobile Secure Key, and will display relevant instructions and troubleshooting advice as appropriate.

Moreover, real-time transaction now allows customers to view their credit card transactions updated in real time on the application, which makes it more convenient to manage their accounts.



