HSBC launches digital wallet for SMEs in Malaysia

Global Wallet is fully integrated within HSBC’s existing business banking platform, HSBCnet, and by using the bank’s global payments network, allows SMEs to ‘pay and receive like a local’. Global Wallet reduces the time in which money can be delivered to an overseas beneficiary and removes the need for businesses to use third-party providers for international transactions, as the press release says.

SMEs can send and receive money in 10 currencies and hold and manage those currencies by establishing a single banking relationship with HSBC Malaysia.

Key highlights of HSBC’s Global Wallet: