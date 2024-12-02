HSBC launches API developer portal

The solution is providing customers with direct access to a suite of tools with which they can integrate the bank’s API solutions into their own products, as well as make use of a secure testing environment. The portal enables customers and developers to find the right APIs for their business needs, access the technical documentation, and try out APIs in the test environment, enabling rapid integration into their own products.

Initially, the portal will provide access to treasury payment and account information APIs, and several APIs for trade processing, custody holdings, bank guarantee status, and global disbursements. The portal also allows third party providers in the 15 markets where Open Banking Regulation has been implemented to access payment and account information APIs for retail, business, and corporate banking.

HSBC will be regularly enhancing the portal with more API solutions over the coming months of 2021, and will continue to make enhancements to the customer and developer experience. Eventually, the portal will house all of the bank’s regulatory and non-regulatory APIs.