HSBC joins Privitar's funding round to automate the enforcement of data privacy policies

HSBC joins Warburg Pincus, Accel, Partech, IQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Citi, and ABN AMRO Ventures as an investor in Privitar. Privitar is working with other enterprise customers such as Citi, the NHS, and AstraZeneca to manage and automate the enforcement of data privacy policies on modern platforms.

HSBC became Privitar's first customer in 2016 when the startup helped it broaden access to data for developing new approaches to protect against money laundering. The global banking corporation has extended its relationship with the London-based data privacy startup from customer to investor by adding GBP 5.6 million to the GBP 65 million round announced recently.