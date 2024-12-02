HSBC India rolls out Omni Collect to support businesses accepting payments

The aim is to simplify the way businesses collect payments through various digital modes. With this, the businesses can offer various digital payment modes to their customers. Furthermore, it also helps them with a comprehensive view of their collections.

Omni Collect offers: centralised digital collections management, integrated collections solution with partnered aggregators, real-time connectivity via API for immediate collection and transaction status enquiry, reporting – it provides a report which includes Customer Reference number (Order ID) and transaction amount, data of all transactions (card/mobile wallet, etc.).

Advanced Travel Partners International (ATPI) is HSBC India’s first client to go live with Omni Collect solution and has started receiving payments through the online payment gateway. The solution is also available in Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.