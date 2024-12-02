HSBC, GT Nexus announce digital trade collaboration to manage SCF

Under the terms of the deal, HSBC customers in the US can now gain access to a digital commerce platform that helps companies manage complex supply chain processes whilst simultaneously simplifying supplier financing.

The partnership with HSBC brings a new dimension to the offering by enabling clients to request financing across the supply chain process.

HSBC is already working with a US-based apparel retailer to simplify their global supply chain management process and supplier financing needs using this platform.

GT Nexus is a provider of cloud business applications. Integrating the supply chain financing functionalities provided by HSBC will enable clients to transform the way they pay their suppliers and manage working capital.