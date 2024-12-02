HSBC Global Asset Management, Pollination partner for joint venture

This partnership is set to establish HSBC Pollination Climate Asset Management – subject to regulatory approval. It will aim to create a natural capital manager and it is a venture that will mainstream natural capital as an asset class. HSBC Global Asset Management and Pollination will both provide resources to the planned joint venture and it will operate independently, according to the official press release.

Through the creation of private funds, HSBC Pollination Climate Asset Management aims to offer investors exposure to global natural capital themes in both emerging and developed markets. The partnership will also provide stewardship and evaluation of the investments, enabling investors to quantitatively measure impact. The proposed group of funds will aim to attract capital from institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and insurers into natural capital investments.