HSBC expands its currency offerings





Since early adopters started using HSBC Global Wallet in May 2021, the platform has supported EUR, USD, GBP, Hong Kong Dollars, Canadian Dollars, Singapore Dollars, Australian Dollars.

With HSBC Global Wallet, small and medium sized businesses can now receive, pay, hold, and transfer funds between currencies in the same FDIC-insured, US-based business account. HSBC Global Wallet is one of the first multi-currency digital wallet accessed from a major US bank’s main business banking platform with local payment and collections capabilities.