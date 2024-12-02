HSBC, EquBot, and IBM Watson partner to introduce AI-Powered US Equity Index





According to Crowdfund Insider, AiPEX uses IBM Watson and EquBot’s AI to learn from publicly available and generated data points. Data points may include a company announcement, a tweet, a satellite image of a store parking lot, or even the tone of language a CEO uses during an earnings presentation.

HSBC added it is the exclusive licensor of AiPEX, and is offering a variety of investment solutions based on the indices to its clients globally.