HSBC Egypt launches Green Personal Finance





HSBC Green Personal Finance offers an interest rate discount on standard personal finance products and flexible repayment periods. HSBC Green Personal Finance is available exclusively for the purchase of electric vehicles, or solar panels for homes and associated installation expenses.

HSBC is committed to helping the transition to a global net-zero economy and expects to provide between USD 750 billion and USD 1 trillion in sustainable financing and investment worldwide by 2030 to support its clients in their transitions.

HSBC is also leveraging its network throughout the Middle East to identify startup firms in the region that are developing carbon-cutting technologies as part of the climate innovation workstream, within the bank’s global Climate Solutions Partnership.