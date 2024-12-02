HSBC connects businesses across the globe via digital platform

The Hub is designed to help break down barriers for companies of all sizes that aim to initiate business relationships at home and overseas. Customers can create a business profile that includes company information, products or services, location(s) and business interests. A matching engine highlights potential buyers and sellers in other markets. Moreover, customers can search and view the profiles of specific businesses using variables such as location, industry and products or services. Users can send a private message to their target business partners via the hub.

Businesses can sign up to this multi-lingual hub for free, the service being available in France in the coming weeks; additional countries and territories will be added in the second half of 2017.

To help businesses understand international trade, HSBC has announced its hub hosts a library of country guides, news and articles.