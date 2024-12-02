HSBC Bank USA launches Global Money Account for real-time payments

The solution allows its international customer base to hold, manage and send money across various currencies to 14 million HSBC customers in 20 countries worldwide through a single account 24/7. There are no fees associated with Global Money transfers.

The Global Money Account provides customers with the ability to hold eight different HSBC currencies online, with instant conversion to other currencies. Currencies available at launch include: United States Dollar (USD), Euro (EUR), Sterling (GBP), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Australian Dollar (AUD), New Zealand Dollar (NZD), Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) and Singapore Dollar (SGD).

Other functionalities include sign-up via the existing banking app with no additional documentation or forms to be filled out for existing customers, mobile-based banking with all features accessible from a smartphone, and real-time transfers within HSBC. As senior representatives from HSBC USA say, this should allow customers to pay bills in multiple markets, make cross-border transfers and spend like a local wherever they are.