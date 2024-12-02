HSBC Bank introduces Apple Business Chat channel





According to Mobile Marketing Magazine, the launch of Apple Business Chat aims to give retail customers flexibility and security to perform day-to-day banking transactions – including moving money; managing checking and savings accounts; handling credit card transactions; and receiving other digital banking assistance – over messaging.

HSBC’s Apple Business Chat channel uses LivePerson’s Conversational Cloud Platform, which enables brands to message with consumers at scale on the channels they prefer. The service also incorporates Apple’s Chat Suggest feature, which offers the option to start a messaging conversation when a customer taps to call HSBC. If the user chooses to message instead of call, a conversation with an HSBC agent will open in the Messages app. With Business Chat, customers can reach a live person and are in control of whether they share any contact information. Once the user deletes the message thread, they cannot be contacted again until they start another conversation.

HSBC’s Apple Business Chat is available in beta for users and businesses worldwide.