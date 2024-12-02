HSBC and RBS set to launch new digital banking platforms

HSBC rolled out a new app-based business banking service - previously known internally as ‘Project Iceberg’ and now named ‘HSBC Kinetic’ - in beta testing while RBS is putting the finishing touches to its new digital bank Bo ahead of a public roll-out later in November 2019.

Britain’s high street lenders are investing billions of pounds in new or refreshed digital services to meet growing customer demand. But they are playing catch-up when it comes to matching the technology of fast-growing startups like Monzo, Starling and Tandem.

HSBC Kinetic will offer small businesses mobile-managed current accounts, overdrafts and spending and cashflow insights generated by the app crunching data on a company’s spending habits.