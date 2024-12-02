HSBC adds automatisation to its compliance operations with Silent Eight

HSBC sought a financial crime partner that could improve its manual processes and existing statistical models to decrease risk while simultaneously increasing efficiency.

Silent Eight Alert Resolution investigates and resolves cases in the same way an analyst would. The solution is set to be integrated into HSBC’s existing infrastructure to provide case adjudications that are explained and auditable.

Silent Eight is a technology company using AI to create custom compliance models for financial institutions. The company`s mission is to help clients in their fight to eliminate financial crime. Founded in Singapore, the company operates in 150+ markets.