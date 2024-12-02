HRS takes over Itelya

The platform for corporate lodging is redesigning the payment and billing cycle for major customer’s hotel stays. The aim is to support companies in the recording and control of their lodging expenses for individual and group trips, meetings and long-term stays. With the takeover of the business travel invoice management provider Itelya, HRS is focusing on the customer experience.

Itelya’s invoice capture and data management capabilities simplify downstream processes, including payments to hotels and corporate sales tax refunds. The HRS ‘Lodging as a Service’ platform includes a procurement360 platform for rates and security benchmarking, an embedded plug & play Pay2Reimburse solution consisting of credit card and billing tool providers for VAT refunds. The payment solution collects invoice data from providers, carries out compliance checks and generates data insights to optimise the procurement process and the booking experience. The HRS platform is integrated into the billing systems provider SAP Concur.