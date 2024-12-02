Horizon8 launches mobile app valid8Me





According to the official press release, valid8Me reduces the time to source and maintains KYC documentation for all parties involved in the process. Retail customers can use the app to store, share, trace and manage their KYC information.

Early adopters of the valid8Me platform span sectors in advisory, accountancy, funds, real estate and legal including Grant Thornton, Mazars, Glandore, ReganWall, BKK, James Byrne & Co and BlackBee Investments.