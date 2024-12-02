Horizon Healthcare selects ACI Worldwides bill payment solutions

ACI Worldwide, a global provider of electronic payment and banking solutions, powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. ACI software processes USD 13 trillion each day in payments and securities transactions for more than 250 global retailers, and 21 of the world’s 25 largest banks.

In recent news, ACI Worldwide has extended its agreement with the City of Baltimore for ACI’s electronic payment offerings.