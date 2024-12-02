Horizn Platform partners ebankIT to support digital transformation

As part of the ebankIT offering, the Horizn Platform will integrate with ebankIT’s omnichannel digital banking platform to offer the solution for both financial institutions’ staff and end users in North America.

The companies will build upon ebankIT’s innovative omnichannel digital banking platform that delivers online and mobile banking experiences to credit unions, banks, and other financial institutions.

Horizn’s Digital Demos can be automatically generated as part of the launch plan and updates to digital experiences are made through this integrated partnership.