Honor Bank goes live on the nCino Cloud Banking Platform

Specifically, nCino has officially announced the successful implementation of its Cloud Banking Platform at Honor Bank, a full-service community bank located in Northern Michigan. The integration of nCino's Commercial Banking Solution was completed within a swift timespan of six months.

Honor Bank's foremost objective in this endeavour is to prioritise its commitment to customer service. According to the official press release, the bank is steadfast in its pursuit of leveraging cutting-edge tools and technologies to deliver efficient and superior banking services. Recognising the need to modernise its technology infrastructure, Honor Bank sought a contemporary solution to unify its operations on a customer-centric platform. By adhering to nCino's best practices, as outlined in the Gold Standards, the bank efficiently launched nCino's Commercial Banking Solution within an accelerated timeline. This adoption of nCino aimed to streamline operations and enhance customer experience, further solidifying the bank's competitive position in its regional market.

In the official press release, representatives from Honor Bank emphasised the bank's commitment to innovation and improvement. The partnership with nCino is not only seen as a means to gain a competitive edge but as a way to equip the bank with the tools necessary to provide customers with a modern banking experience.

Representatives from nCino underscored the company's belief in the transformative power of innovation and expressed excitement about the collaboration with Honor Bank, an institution that shares the vision of a modern, efficient banking experience.

Other developments from nCino

nCino specialises in cloud banking solutions, and its comprehensive software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform assists financial institutions in serving various customer segments, including corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers. The platform supports modernisation efforts and aims to enhance client onboarding, loan origination, loan lifecycle management, and account opening processes.

In October 2023, Customer Lifecycle Intelligence platform FullCircl announced a partnership with nCino to provide data-driven experiences to SME lenders.

Throughout the partnership, FullCircl aimed to provide its advanced data capabilities and combine them with nCino’s cloud banking platform via API with the goal of delivering fast, secure, and data-driven experiences for financial institutions that aim to optimise their SME customer experience. These financial institutions gained the ability to optimise their efficiency and profitability, as well as the manner in which they meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their small and medium-sized enterprise clients.