Hong Leong Bank simplifies the approval process for SME loans





This should ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) receive the necessary financial relief in a timely manner.

As of April 30, 2020, HLB had approved approximately EUR 280 million of facilities under the BNM SRF for over 1.600 SMEs spanning across sectors ranging from wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing, construction to transport, storage and communication.

HLB is also extending assistance to individuals and SME customers in the industry-wide loan deferment program, which was introduced on April 1, 2020, for a period of six months.