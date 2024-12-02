Hong Leong Bank launches banking app for younger users





The HLB Pocket Connect is an extension of its upgraded consumer digital banking app, HLB Connect. The new offering is a mobile app that enables young users to learn the value of money and money habits through its proprietary Earn, Save and Spend interactive features.

These features can be customised and controlled on their parents’ HLB Connect online banking, allowing them to manage and monitor their children’s savings and pocket money usage. Under the Earn feature, parents can set tasks or goals and reward their children with extra pocket money when they complete them.