Hong Kong Open Banking initiative backed by HSBC

The Programme, organised by HKSTP, aims to help startups and technology ventures build Open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and develop services for the banking industry. In addition, the Programme will be supported by beNovelty as technology partner to provide technical clinics and arrange sandboxes.

The partnership will connect startups and the developer community with HSBC as the lead partner to co-create API solutions in the areas of loan services, transactions and operation, credit card, digital payments and customer records management for the commercial and retail banking industries.

Registration for the Programme is open to developers across the globe until August 14, 2020. In August 2020, HKSTP and HSBC will select 30 proposals for inclusion in the Programme. These companies will work with HSBC and beNovelty in mentorship sessions and training modules to explore and develop API products and services. The developers will demonstrate their final proposals to HSBC and the banking industry at the end of the Programme in October 2020.