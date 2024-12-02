Hong Kong Digital Bank livi selects Mastercard to offer BNPL product

The service provides an instant instalment option along with a virtual Mastercard debit card. The livi PayLater BNPL solution comes with automatic instalments and flexible repayment periods ranging from 3 to 36 months.

The virtual livi PayLater Mastercard debit card and the possibility to add it to their digital wallets, supports clients make purchases both online and at in-store locations. Transactions performed with the card get split into manageable instalments during the repayment period selected by the client, with no additional applications needed, according to Crowd Fund Insider.

Clients can then manage their instalment spending via the livi banking app.