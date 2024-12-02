Hong Kong-based startup ICW to invest in supply chain offering

ICW is determined to make sourcing easier for companies around the world as it completed a fresh round of funding. ICW works like a matchmaker for suppliers and buyers, but unlike existing options such as Alibaba's B2B platform or international trade shows, ICW also vets suppliers over compliance, product quality, and accreditation. It gathers all that information into its growing database of over 40,000 suppliers -- 80% of which are currently in China -- and recommends them to customers based on individual needs.

ICW's latest funding round was led by Infinity Ventures Partners with participation from Integrated Capital and existing investors MindWorks Capital and the Hong Kong government's USD 2 billion Innovation and Technology Venture Fund.