Hong Kong and mainland China partner on blockchain project for trade finance

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the city's de facto central bank, said that an agreement has been signed between the subsidiaries of Hong Kong Interbank Clearing and digital currency institute of mainland China's central bank, to conduct a proof-of-concept trial.

The trial, which is expected to begin in Q1 2020, aims to connect HKMA’s blockchain-based trade finance platform eTradeConnect and mainland China central bank’s Trade Finance Platform.

eTradeConnect was launched in Oct. 2018 to improve trade efficiency, and currently has 12 banks on board, including HSBC and Standard Chartered, as its members.