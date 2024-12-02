Honeycomb Investment Trust seeks GBP 1.5 bln Pollen Street Secured Lending merger

The partnership would seek to establish a listed investment trust that’s focused on the specialty finance market. Pollen Street Secured Lending (PSSL) was previously called P2P Global Investments. It is a UK-based company that invests in consumer and SME loans and in corporate trade receivables. Honeycomb and PSSL focus on offering alternative finance investments. Both companies are currently managed by business owners that work with Pollen Street Capital, an alternative asset manager.

Honeycomb has reportedly received support from its major shareholders, including AXA Investment Managers, Standard Life Aberdeen, Thesis Asset Management and Quilter Investors. The merged entity will have combined investment assets valued at around GBP 1.5 billion. The companies are interested in getting the merged entity listed on the FTSE 250, which could potentially improve its liquidity.