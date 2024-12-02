HoneyBook raises USD 250 mln in Series E funding





HoneyBook’s software enables business owners to organise their workflow, streamline their client list and manage cash flow. Tools include embedded financial services, like payments and the company’s recently launched capital product, which gives eligible members access to the funds for business growth. The new product integrates the repayment process transparently into existing transactions.

Going forward, HoneyBook has plans to provide more financial services and will use the new funding on that product development and to get additional new features to market quicker.