Honda Logistics selects Tungsten for AP automation in North America

HLNA will be using Tungsten’s All-in-One for JD Edwards Accounts Payable solution, which integrates with the JD Edwards accounting software that HLNA currently uses.

Following its acquisition of DocuSphere in 2014, Tungsten’s suite of services includes dedicated AP automation solutions tailored for Oracle E-Business Suite, SAP and JD Edwards ERP systems respectively.

HLNA, a subsidiary of Honda Logistics Japan, holds majority interest in subsidiaries providing supply chain solutions for automotive OEMs and their suppliers in the North American/European operating region, including affiliated organisations in Canada and the UK.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has received nationwide approval in India to electronically deliver invoices for services.

