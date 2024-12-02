HMBradley raises USD 18.25 million to further its growth

The round was led by Acrew Capital, which was an early investor in Chime (also leading its Series A) as well as Finix and Deserve. Funds will be used to ramp its credit program and continue expanding offerings built around consumer needs. Additionally, HMBradley is investing in growing its team with new talents.

HMBradley pays interest rates, up to 3% on savings, to account bearers who save a portion of their deposits each quarter regardless of how much money they earn, according to the official press release. Additionally, HMBradley provides a Credit Card that offers consumers 3% cash back for purchases in their highest spending category, 2% for the next highest category, and 1% for all additional charges, automatically adapting each cycle to how customers spend their money.

Furthermore, because it is linked to a customer’s digital bank account that combines both checking and saving features, it helps yield up to 3.5% APY on deposits. HMBradley currently offers both deposit and lending functionalities through its arrangement with Hatch Bank.