HMBradley launches its digital banking platform





The digital banking service, which offers up to 3% APY, is allowing customers who were on the waitlist to open their bank accounts. It also launched a savings program called Plans, which helps account holders set aside funds for specific goals.

HMBradley offers accounts insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation through Hatch Bank, a California-based digital bank and subsidiary of. Besides, it provides customers fee-free access to 55.000 ATMs nationwide and mobile check deposit.

According to Mobile PaymentsToday, HMBradley will also launch a feature called one-click credit, which provides pre-qualified credit offers to customers, giving them full disclosure of terms and the ability to accept the offer with a single click.