HKEX to launch sustainable finance exchange Stage

Stage promises a ‘comprehensive database’ of sustainable and green investment options on Hong Kong-based securities markets. The exchange is also designed to act as an ‘education and advocacy platform’ to increase knowledge and engagement in sustainable finance, according to HKEX staff.

Sustainable finance refers to an integration with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. Sustainable finance initiatives focus on highlighting and investing in projects and companies that are societally or environmentally friendly. These can include sustainable funds, green bonds, impact investing, microfinance, and sustainable projects.

At least USD 30.7 trillion of funds are held in sustainable or green investments, according to 2019 data from the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance as cited by fintechfutures.com.