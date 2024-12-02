Hiveage platform launches e-invoicing and payments solution

Hiveage is the newest iteration of the product formerly known as CurdBee, with 35,000 customers in 140 countries.

Hiveage’s cloud-based functionalities include an automated invoicing and billing solution, the development of project estimates, time tracking, expenses and payments solutions, taxes calculations, multiple currencies support, and recurring payments scheduling.

Hiveage accepts online payments from payment gateways including PayPal, Braintree, and Stripe.