Hiveage launches beta version of its billing platform

Hiveage’s cloud-based functionalities include an automated invoicing and billing solution, the development of project estimates, time tracking, expenses and payments solutions, taxes calculations, multiple currencies support, and recurring payments scheduling.

Part of the Hiveage launch out of beta includes a paid subscription plan for its users. The new subscription starts at USD 1.95 per month, but if users decide they aren’t ready to commit to the platform, there is an option that is set to be available and allows for unlimited invoices to be sent to an unlimited number of clients.

In January 2014, Hiveage launched its services to provide small businesses with solutions for administrative tasks associated with billing and invoicing.