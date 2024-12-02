HIPS, Banking Circle to offer on-the-spot currency conversion

Hips is a provider of e-commerce and mobile payment solutions, while Banking Circle delivers financial infrastructure for payment businesses and banks. The two companies will use each other’s technology to bypass old, bureaucratic systems. Instead of sending international wire transfers, Hips can now use Banking Circle’s infrastructure to send payouts to merchants.

Hips will be able to provide the payment product solutions globally as Banking Circle allows them to offer instant currency conversion. Hips provides an array of payment product solutions in terms of technical offerings, commercial savings and shorter go-to-market timelines.