HighRadius secures USD 50 mln to boost receivables solution globally

HighRadius works with hundreds of Global 2000 companies, including adidas, Cargill, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Starbucks, Sysco, Warner Bros and Zurich. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with international offices in Asia and the UK.

HighRadius applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to all aspects of accounts receivable operations, including credit, collections, cash application, deductions and payments. Adoption of Integrated Receivables technology is expected to match that of Accounts Payable automation by 2020. The opportunity is further supported by the size of the B2B payments market, which is five times larger than the B2C market, yet severely under-served today.

Atlas Technology Group acted as a financial advisor to HighRadius in this transaction.