HighRadius expands its Autonomous Software platform

The new Autonomous Accounting software includes Financial Close Management and Account Reconciliation products as part of the Record to Report suite offering. The solution uses native AI to continuously evaluate every transaction - including potentially missing transactions - to flag department stakeholders to review on a daily basis and self-correct in workflow collaboration with accounting staff. This leads to a continuous review of accounting transactions.

As representatives say, their goal with Autonomous Accounting is to change the month-end close process from being a compliance and statutory reporting exercise to a continuous strategic input for business leaders.