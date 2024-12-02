HighRadius, Deloitte to offer digital solutions to CFOs

HighRadius and Deloitte will collaborate to help CFOs optimise their working capital and deliver customer value. Helped by HighRadius’ artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, CFOs can use touchless processing and see the value of advanced predictive capabilities that help minimise bad debt, margin leakage and credit risk, as the press release says.

Combined with Deloitte’s expertise in finance transformation, clients cab benefit from digital transformation to help CFOs. The alliance will enable both parties to co-innovate to develop sector-specific solutions that could create value for clients.