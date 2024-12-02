HighJump Software acquires Atlas Products International

Under the terms of the agreement, HighJump Software will use EDI and B2B integration solutions from Atlas Products and connect with 2,200 customers in the UK and Ireland. At the center of Atlas’ product line is Atlas Exchange, a document exchange providing a “connect-once, access-all” network, linking retailers, manufacturers, suppliers and logistics service providers. Atlas also provides a SaaS-based Supplier Portal that synchronises the trading network’s product catalogues and streamlines the electronic invoice exchange and settlement between members of the network.

In recent news, Atlas Products International has unveiled that building materials group Woodie’s, a DIY Store and a subsidiary of Grafton Group, is set to use the Atlas Fusion e-invoicing platform and service. This is set to extend the current EDI solution to deliver a paperless order management solution.