HighJump acquires Wesupply

With this acquisition, HighJump further expands its global footprint and extends its position in the market for trading partner connectivity and omnichannel enablement.

Wesupply’s electronic trading platform enhances HighJump TrueCommerce EDI Solutions’ global reach to over 10,000 trading partners and 130,000 trading connections. Wesupply will join HighJump’s existing European network business operating out of Manchester and Dublin (Atlas Products International), and Copenhagen (HighJump B2Bi).

Wesupply has successfully deployed EDI and e-invoicing solutions to UK hubs and suppliers such as the UK grocer, Sainsbury’s and builders merchant Saint-Gobain. The company provides a managed service platform complemented by an application for B2B message tracking, order fulfillment and invoice processing.

In July 2014, HighJump Software acquired Atlas Products International, a UK-based provider of Software as a Service (SaaS)-based business-to-business (B2B) EDI integration, data transfer, and e-invoicing solutions.

