High Circle, FirstBank, and Treasury Prime partner on checking accounts





As part of this collaboration, High Circle provides a fintech platform to grant entry to commercial checking accounts issued by FirstBank, along with up to USD 125 million FDIC insurance via the Intrafi network. These accounts afford High Circle clients FDIC-insured coverage of up to USD 125 million, an appealing annual percentage yield of up to 4.00%, and capabilities for ACH and wire transfers.

Additionally, clients will have the opportunity to participate in High Circle's rewards programme independently of FirstBank, earning incentives based on deposit activity. These incentives include discounts on private jets, vacation homes, hotels and resorts, and exclusive events. This combination of FDIC insurance, competitive interest rates, and premium rewards enable clients to securely manage and augment their overall wealth.

High Circle will unveil additional initiatives in partnership with Treasury Prime and FirstBank, including personal banking products, allowing customers to secure their cash reserves within a unified platform.

Officials from High Circle said that their mission is to transform the financial landscape for affluent and high-net-worth individuals. By blending traditional banking, investment solutions, and luxury lifestyle experiences, High Circle redefines how they engage with their wealth. Their collaboration with FirstBank and Treasury Prime is a significant step towards meeting this market need. Together, they aim to offer tailored, innovative financial services that cater to the unique needs of high-net-worth individuals and businesses. They are happy about the opportunities this partnership brings to redefine excellence in affluent financial management.

FirstBank’s team emphasised that the partnership offers customers a seamless, secure, and innovative way to manage their wealth. By leveraging Treasury Prime’s technology, they can seamlessly embed bank accounts and provide payment rails within High Circle’s platform, all while improving the end-user experience.

Also commenting on this collaboration, representatives from Treasury prime said that their multi-bank network is reshaping how fintech collaborations operate, and this partnership is at the forefront of that transformation. By seamlessly connecting high-quality banking services from FirstBank to platforms like High Circle, they're driving innovation and directly enhancing financial experiences.