HiBob acquires Pento





As per the information detailed in the press release, the acquisition of Pento supports HiBob’s payroll offering while also enabling the company to offer a single experience with payroll as part of its offering. This intends to allow UK businesses to efficiently decrease payroll complexity, support their teams in simplifying processes, and allow them to expand their operations. Deutsche Bank served as a strategic advisor for HiBob, while Menalto Advisors was the consultant for Pento on the transaction.











The acquisition’s objective

Currently, Pento uses real-time payment automation to deliver a simplified and errorless approach to payroll management, with the company aiming to improve the overall process and remove error-prone manual procedures. With its operations based in the UK, Pento has minimised payment processing for more than 400 customers, many of them already leveraging the Bob platform. The acquisition allows HiBob to expand its approach to human capital management into payroll through Pento’s technology, improving its full-suite capabilities for customers with UK operations aiming to move away from legacy payroll solutions.



Furthermore, in addition to providing benefits to HR and Finance, the complete solution focuses on ensuring accurate data, compliance, and self-service capabilities, providing benefits to all employees. The simple integration and centralised data access plan to improve user experience, fostering a culture that supports business development. According to HiBob’s officials, as Payroll and HRIS function synergistically, the company aims to deliver an all-in-one solution that manages all aspects of individual management from a single platform. Additionally, traditional payroll processes tend to be time-consuming, error-prone, and complex to manage. By acquiring Pento, HiBob plans to deliver its customers in the UK more flexibility and ease of use in how they manage their employees. Pento’s approach complements HiBob’s capabilities and, by offering an all-in-one solution, the two companies aim to allow firms to automate the entire payroll workflow. Representatives from Pento underlined that this focuses on supporting Finance, People, and Payroll teams in saving time and offering employees an improved pay experience. The company also mentions that, through this move, it intends to provide both it and HiBob’s customers with an integrated offering that eliminates difficulties and supports the development of clients.





More information about HiBob

With its platform, HiBob aims to enhance how organisations operate in the modern landscape of work. The company’s modular approach caters to the requirements of multinational firms seeking technology and analytics that assist operations across distributed workforces in the evolving economic environment. By leveraging its platform, companies are set to be able to accelerate hiring, retain new employees, upskill staff, and elevate experiences. Currently, HiBob’s services are used by 3,600 global businesses for their capabilities, configurability, and ability to customise based on requirements and needs.